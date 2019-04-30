Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Nielsen’s top programs for April 22-28

April 30, 2019 5:43 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for April 8-14. Listings include the week’s ranking and viewership.

1. “Game of Thrones,” HBO, 12.02 million.

2. “The Big Bang Theory,” CBS, 11.85 million.

3. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 10.49 million.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

4. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 9.27 million.

5. “American Idol,” ABC, 8.74 million.

6. “Chicago Fire,” NBC, 8.11 million.

7. “Chicago Med,” NBC, 7.89 million.

8. “Mom,” CBS, 7.85 million.

9. “Blue Bloods,” CBS, 7.78 million.

        Say thanks by sending a free eCard through our May We Say Thank You campaign during Public Service Recognition Week.

10. “The Voice,” NBC, 7.6 million.

11. “Survivor,” CBS, 7.51 million.

12. “NCIS,” CBS, 7.45 million.

13. “Chicago P.D.,” NBC, 6.99 million.

14. “Hawaii Five-0,” CBS, 6.62 million.

15. “NCIS,” (Tuesday, 9 p.m.), 6.52 CBS, million.

16. “NCIS: New Orleans,” CBS, 6.47 million.

17. “The Voice” (Tuesday), NBC, 6.32 million.

18. “The Neighborhood,” CBS, 6.28 million.

19. “911,” Fox, 6 million.

20. “NCIS: Los Angeles,” CBS, 5.66 million.

___

ABC is owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; Fox is owned by 21st Century Fox; NBC is owned by NBC Universal.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|5 NASCIO 2019 Midyear Conference
5|6 Sea Air Space 2019
5|7 AIAA DEFENSE Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Confidence course challenges Marine recruits to face their fears

Today in History

1945: V-E Day is celebrated in America and Britain

Get our daily newsletter.