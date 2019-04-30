Nielsen’s top programs for April 22-28

Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for April 8-14. Listings include the week’s ranking and viewership.

1. “Game of Thrones,” HBO, 12.02 million.

2. “The Big Bang Theory,” CBS, 11.85 million.

3. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 10.49 million.

4. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 9.27 million.

5. “American Idol,” ABC, 8.74 million.

6. “Chicago Fire,” NBC, 8.11 million.

7. “Chicago Med,” NBC, 7.89 million.

8. “Mom,” CBS, 7.85 million.

9. “Blue Bloods,” CBS, 7.78 million.

10. “The Voice,” NBC, 7.6 million.

11. “Survivor,” CBS, 7.51 million.

12. “NCIS,” CBS, 7.45 million.

13. “Chicago P.D.,” NBC, 6.99 million.

14. “Hawaii Five-0,” CBS, 6.62 million.

15. “NCIS,” (Tuesday, 9 p.m.), 6.52 CBS, million.

16. “NCIS: New Orleans,” CBS, 6.47 million.

17. “The Voice” (Tuesday), NBC, 6.32 million.

18. “The Neighborhood,” CBS, 6.28 million.

19. “911,” Fox, 6 million.

20. “NCIS: Los Angeles,” CBS, 5.66 million.

