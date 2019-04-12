Listen Live Sports

Parents press Harvard to remove Sackler name from art museum

April 12, 2019
 
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Parents whose children fatally overdosed on opioids are demanding Harvard University remove the name of a family whose company makes the powerful painkiller OxyContin from a building that housed one of its art museums.

About two dozen parents protested Friday outside the building the housed the Arthur M. Sackler Museum.

Wendy Werbiskis, whose son Daniel died from an overdose in 2017, likened Harvard’s decision to accept donations from the Sackler family to “blood money.”

A Harvard Art Museums spokesman said Arthur M. Sackler donated funds in 1982 that contributed to the construction of the original building that housed the museum.

The spokesman said since Sackler died before OxyContin was developed — and due to other legal and contractual obligations — Harvard doesn’t plan to remove Sackler’s name from the museum.

