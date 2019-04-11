Listen Live Sports

Pet project: Musician creates a playlist for shelter animals

April 11, 2019 2:57 pm
 
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Orchestra’s music director has gone to the dogs. And the cats.

Yannick Nézet-Séguin (yah-NEEK’ nay-ZAY’ say-GEN’) has curated a playlist for four-legged friends that’s being piped into the shelter at the Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

He debuted the playlist at the shelter last week. He says he was inspired by watching his own cats’ reactions to music and wanted to create a soothing atmosphere for the shelter pets.

Scientific research has shown classical music is beneficial for a wide range of animals, including dogs and cats, by creating a calming environment.

Among Nézet-Séguin’s suggestions are Chopin’s nocturnes, which he says are ideal for afternoon cat naps.

Nézet-Séguin’s playlist is available on Apple Music and Spotify. He also provides a personal note with each selection highlighting why he chose the work.

