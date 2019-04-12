Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

PHOTO GALLERY: ‘Game of Thrones’ roles vs. the real actors

April 12, 2019 4:26 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

Ever wonder what your favorite characters on “Game of Thrones” look like in real life? Lord Varys has a thick head of hair, Hodor has face tattoos where a scar should be, and Brienne of Tarth has shed her suit of armor for a flowing gown fit for the runway.

See them along with their fellow castmates at a recent premiere in New York coupled with their character images.

The final season of the HBO series premieres this Sunday.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|22 MODSIM World 2019
4|22 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|23 Tech for Govies Day: Changing the Art...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy musician plays his sax at a Pacific Partnership event

Today in History

1995: Truck bomb explodes at federal building in Oklahoma City

Get our daily newsletter.