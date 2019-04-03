Listen Live Sports

Photos of Miley Cyrus raise concern about Joshua trees

April 3, 2019
 
PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (AP) — Social media photos showing Miley Cyrus posing in a Joshua tree have drawn criticism from people concerned about protecting the iconic desert species.

The photos posted this week on Instagram were captioned “Looking down at all the petty drama like….” and “Monkey Bizzzzznassssss” but gave no specific location.

The Desert Sun newspaper says other photos posted in the past two weeks appear to show the singer near electricity-producing windmills in the Palm Springs area of California.

Joshua trees are protected in Joshua Tree National Park and the Mojave National Preserve as well as under some city and county ordinances.

National Park spokesman George Land expressed concern that the singer’s many followers might copy her actions.

There was no immediate response to an email seeking comment from her publicist.

