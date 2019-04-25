Poet Joy Harjo wins $65,000 Jackson Prize

NEW YORK (AP) — Poet Joy Harjo has won a $65,000 prize for writers deemed worthy of greater recognition.

Poets & Writers announced Thursday that Harjo had received the Jackson Prize, an honor that previously has been given to Claudia Rankine, Henri Cole and Elizabeth Alexander, among others.

Judges praised Harjo for the “rich physicality and movement” of her work and for its “sense of timelessness.” Her poetry books include “Conflict Resolution for Holy Beings” and the upcoming collection, “An American Sunrise.” She has written the memoir “Crazy Brave.” She is also a singer and musician and has released several albums.

Harjo lives in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and is an enrolled member of the Muscogee Creek Nation.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.