Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Police: Firefighter went into store nude on dare to buy soda

April 11, 2019 1:25 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (AP) — A firefighter who police say walked naked into a Rhode Island convenience store on a dare has been placed on leave.

Police responded to a 7-Eleven in Middletown the afternoon of April 3 for a report of a naked customer. The owner said the man with a “smile on his face” purchased a soda and left in a car.

The car, with two fully clothed occupants, was pulled over. The 29-year-old passenger said she “dared” her boyfriend to go into the store nude because he said it was legal in Rhode Island.

Police say 60-year-old John Walsh, of Lynnfield, Massachusetts, was charged with disorderly conduct. His phone rang busy Thursday.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from Air Force, Energy Department, NASA and GAO explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Lynnfield Fire Chief Glenn Davis says Walsh has been placed on paid administrative leave. He’s been with the department for 40 years.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|22 MODSIM World 2019
4|22 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|23 Tech for Govies Day: Changing the Art...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines serve food at BBQ celebrating military children

Today in History

1995: Truck bomb explodes at federal building in Oklahoma City

Get our daily newsletter.