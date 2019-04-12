Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Police: Waka Flocka Flame uninjured in studio shooting

April 12, 2019 7:33 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ATLANTA (AP) — Rapper Waka Flocka Flame escaped injury when gunshots were fired at an Atlanta recording studio earlier this month.

News outlets quote Atlanta police as saying that at least three men fired several shots into the ZAC Recording studio on April 4 when there were about a dozen people inside.

One man was shot in the arm. Waka Flocka had to take cover, but was not injured.

Investigators have not said if they believe the rapper was a target and have not made any arrests. The rapper’s given name is Juaquin Malphurs.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from Air Force, Energy Department, NASA and GAO explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|22 MODSIM World 2019
4|22 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|23 Tech for Govies Day: Changing the Art...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy musician plays his sax at a Pacific Partnership event

Today in History

1995: Truck bomb explodes at federal building in Oklahoma City

Get our daily newsletter.