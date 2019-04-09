Listen Live Sports

Polish novelist nominated for back-to-back Booker Prize

April 9, 2019
 
LONDON (AP) — Six books from Europe, South America and the Middle East are finalists for the Man Booker International Prize for fiction in translation.

The contenders announced Tuesday include an environmental crime tale, “Drive Your Plow Over the Bones Of the Dead,” by the author of last year’s prize- winner, Olga Tokarczuk of Poland.

Other finalists include “The Shape of the Ruins” by Colombian writer Juan Gabriel Vásquez; French writer Annie Ernaux’s “The Years”; and “The Pine Islands” by Germany’s Marion Poschmann.

They are joined by Alia Trabucco Zerán’s debut novel “The Remainder” and “Celestial Bodies” by Jokha Alharthi from Oman.

The winner of the 50,000 pound ($65,000) prize, which is split between the author and the translator, is scheduled to be announced in London on May 21.

