Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Prosecutor threatened after Smollett charges dropped

April 22, 2019 8:51 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago prosecutor whose office handled the Jussie Smollett case has received death threats in the wake of the dismissal of charges against the “Empire” actor.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports chief of staff to Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx confirmed Monday the prosecutor’s “physical safety” has been threatened in the wake of the Smollett case. Jennifer Ballard Croft said a number of the threats “contained racially-charged language.”

Ballard Croft says the threats came in the form of emails and calls but declined to provide additional details.

Smollett was charged with lying to police about being the victim of a racist, homophobic attack in January. Charges were dropped last month.

Advertisement

Ballard Croft said some people have voiced displeasure about the outcome, while others have been threatening and forwarded for investigation.

___

Information from: Chicago Sun-Times, http://chicago.suntimes.com/

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|28 World Health Care Congress (WHCC19)
4|29 Military Healthcare Event
4|30 2019 APG Advanced Briefing to Industry
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard aircrew adjusts helicopter during Hawaii rescue exercise

Today in History

1960: American U-2 spy plane shot down over Soviet Union

Get our daily newsletter.