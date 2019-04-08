Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Rapper urges Arab voters to resist Israeli election boycott

April 8, 2019 2:30 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

JERUSALEM (AP) — A popular Arab rapper has released a new song encouraging fellow Arab citizens of Israel to push back against calls to boycott the Israeli parliamentary elections on Tuesday.

Tamer Nafar, a hip-hop star from the city of Lod, near Tel Aviv, produced the catchy hit, “Tamer Must Vote,” in hopes of driving up Arab turnout as Israel’s tumultuous election campaign draws to a close.

The music video, which has already racked up hundreds of thousands of views on Facebook, features Nafar sparring with his pro-boycott alter ego in a boxing ring.

Nafar told The Associated Press on Monday that his chorus urges voters to “stop the fascists that have won in Israel,” serving as a fiery response to ballot boycott calls that run deep among Israel’s 1.8 million Arab citizens.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from Air Force, Energy Department, NASA and GAO explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|18 Federal Contracting Network
4|18 TECHEXPO Polygraph Only Hiring Event
4|22 MODSIM World 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine Corps’ Silent Drill Platoon visits San Francisco

Today in History

1983: Suicide bomber destroys US embassy in Beirut

Get our daily newsletter.