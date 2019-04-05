Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Rep: Jagger doing well after receiving medical treatment

April 5, 2019 1:45 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — A representative for Mick Jagger says he has successfully undergone treatment, though no details were provided.

In a statement released Friday, Jagger’s rep says he “is doing very well and is expected to make a full recovery.”

Jagger thanked his supporters and the hospital that treated him in a tweet Friday.

“Thank you everyone for all your messages of support, I’m feeling much better now and on the mend — and also a huge thank you to all the hospital staff for doing a superb job,” he wrote.

Last week the Rolling Stones announced they were postponing their latest tour so Jagger can receive medical treatment.

Jagger was told by doctors “he cannot go on tour at this time” and the 75-year-old Jagger tweeted, “I’m devastated for having to postpone the tour but I will be working very hard to be back on stage as soon as I can.”

The Stones’ No Filter Tour was expected to start April 20 in Miami.

