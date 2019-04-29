Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Rep: Peabo Bryson hospitalized after mild heart attack

April 29, 2019 1:02 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — A rep for Peabo Bryson says the R&B singer, known for hits such as “Beauty & the Beast” and “A Whole New World,” is hospitalized after suffering a “mild heart attack.”

A statement released Monday says the double Grammy-winner was stricken Saturday morning and is now in stable condition. The rep says both doctors and family are “optimistic for a speedy recovery” and welcome prayers on his behalf.

The 68-year-old with the silky tenor has had numerous hits, including “If You’re Ever in My Arms Again” and “Tonight I Celebrate My Love” with Roberta Flack.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|5 NASCIO 2019 Midyear Conference
5|6 Sea Air Space 2019
5|7 AFCEA NOVA Small Business Breakfast...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Wounded service members at Walter Reed welcome some friendly visitors

Today in History

1992: First flight of NASA's space shuttle Endeavour launches

Get our daily newsletter.