Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Roy Moore vs. Sacha Baron Cohen lawsuit moves to New York

April 30, 2019 3:08 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A lawsuit that former U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore filed against comedian Sacha Baron Cohen will be heard in New York.

A federal judge on Monday ordered the case transferred from Washington, D.C., in accordance with a waiver Moore signed before appearing on the comedian’s television show.

Moore filed a defamation lawsuit over his appearance on “Who is America?”

The former state chief justice says he thought he was receiving an award for supporting Israel. Instead, Baron Cohen lampooned him as a possible pedophile in connection with sexual misconduct allegations that arose during the 2017 U.S. Senate race. Moore denied the allegations.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

He filed the lawsuit in Washington, where the segment was filmed. The waiver he signed mandates any legal disputes be heard in New York.

___

This story has been edited to correct the second reference to Sacha Baron Cohen.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|5 NASCIO 2019 Midyear Conference
5|6 Sea Air Space 2019
5|7 AIAA DEFENSE Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Wounded service members at Walter Reed welcome some friendly visitors

Today in History

1992: First flight of NASA's space shuttle Endeavour launches

Get our daily newsletter.