Sale of tickets for Woodstock 50 delayed for now

April 25, 2019
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The much-anticipated sale of tickets for this summer’s Woodstock 50 anniversary concerts has been put on hold for now.

Tickets for the three-day festival on Aug. 16-18 were supposed to be available on Monday. The festival released a statement Thursday, saying: “Woodstock 50 has delayed its on sale while we refine logistical plans.”

The statement adds, “Ticket on sale information will be available through Woodstock.com in the coming days.”

Jay-Z, Dead & Company and the Killers were announced as headliners of Woodstock 50, commemorating the groundbreaking Woodstock festival.

The festival is set to take place in Watkins Glen, New York, about 115 miles (185 kilometers) northwest of the original site. The event is separate from an anniversary concert planned at the site of the original festival in 1969.

