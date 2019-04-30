Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
Select list of nominees for 2019 Tony Awards

April 30, 2019 9:36 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Select nominations for the 2019 Tony Awards, announced Tuesday.

Best Musical: “Ain’t Too Proud — The Life and Times of the Temptations,” ”Beetlejuice,” ”Hadestown,” ”The Prom,” ”Tootsie”

Best Play: “Choir Boy,” ”The Ferryman,” ”Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus,” ”Ink,” ”What the Constitution Means to Me”

Best Book of a Musical: “Ain’t Too Proud — The Life and Times of the Temptations,” ”Beetlejuice,” ”Hadestown,” ”The Prom,” ”Tootsie”

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theater: “Be More Chill,” ”Beetlejuice,” ”Hadestown,” ”The Prom,” ”To Kill a Mockingbird,” ”Tootsie”

Best Revival of a Play: “Arthur Miller’s All My Sons,” ”The Boys in the Band,” ”Burn This,” ”Torch Song,” ”The Waverly Gallery”

Best Revival of a Musical: “Kiss Me, Kate,” ”Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play: Paddy Considine, “The Ferryman”; Bryan Cranston, “Network”; Jeff Daniels, “To Kill a Mockingbird”; Adam Driver, “Burn This”; Jeremy Pope, “Choir Boy”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play: Annette Bening, “Arthur Miller’s All My Sons”; Laura Donnelly, “The Ferryman”; Elaine May, “The Waverly Gallery”; Janet McTeer, “Bernhardt/Hamlet”; Laurie Metcalf, “Hillary and Clinton”; Heidi Schreck, “What the Constitution Means to Me”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical: Brooks Ashmanskas, “The Prom”; Derrick Baskin, “Ain’t Too Proud — The Life and Times of the Temptations”; Alex Brightman, “Beetlejuice”; Damon Daunno, “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!”; Santino Fontana, “Tootsie”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical: Stephanie J. Block, “The Cher Show”; Caitlin Kinnunen, “The Prom”; Beth Leavel, “The Prom”; Eva Noblezada, “Hadestown”; Kelli O’Hara, “Kiss Me, Kate”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play: Bertie Carvel, “Ink”; Robin De Jesús, “The Boys in the Band”; Gideon Glick, “To Kill a Mockingbird”; Brandon Uranowitz, “Burn This”; Benjamin Walker, “Arthur Miller’s All My Sons”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play: Fionnula Flanagan, “The Ferryman”; Celia Keenan-Bolger, “To Kill a Mockingbird”’; Kristine Nielsen, “Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus”; Julie White, “Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus”; Ruth Wilson, “King Lear”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical: André De Shields, “Hadestown”; Andy Grotelueschen, “Tootsie”; Patrick Page, “Hadestown”; Jeremy Pope, “Ain’t Too Proud — The Life and Times of the Temptations”; Ephraim Sykes, “Ain’t Too Proud — The Life and Times of the Temptations”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical: Lilli Cooper, “Tootsie”; Amber Gray, “Hadestown”; Sarah Stiles, “Tootsie”; Ali Stroker, “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!” Mary Testa, “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!”

Online: http://tonyawards.com

