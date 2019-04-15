Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
Steve Martin collaborating on ‘ultimate cartoon book’

April 15, 2019 11:19 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Steve Martin could not be happier about his latest book and about the chance to work with New Yorker artist Harry Bliss.

Celadon Books announced Monday that Martin and Bliss were collaborating on the “ultimate cartoon book,” currently untitled. It’s scheduled for next year.

Martin, whose previous books include the novel “Shopgirl” and the memoir “Born Standing Up,” praised Bliss as a cartoonist he “deeply” admires and “have never met.” Besides his magazine work, Bliss has illustrated books by Kate DiCamillo and William Steig among others. He and Martin plan to create “original, never-before-seen cartoons,” according to Celadon.

