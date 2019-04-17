Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Survivor of Texas tornado describes escape from grass house

April 17, 2019 4:52 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ALTO, Texas (AP) — A survivor of a deadly Texas tornado says he managed to crawl out of a grass house at a Native American historic site before the twister hurled it into the distance with two other people still inside.

Jeff Williams of Nacogdoches (nak-uh-DOH’-ches) is president of Friends of Caddo (CAD’-oh) Mounds, a historic site in Alto (AL’-toh) that was among areas across the South that was pummeled by storms over the weekend.

The Oklahoma native told KTRE-TV Tuesday that he helped build the beehive-shaped grass structure using the Caddo Nation method.

Williams says the house “disintegrated” and the tornado dropped the other occupants “a couple hundred yards” away. They survived.

Advertisement

Caddo Mounds was hosting a cultural event when the tornado struck. One person died and more than 20 were hurt.

___

Information from: KTRE-TV, http://www.ktre.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|24 Cybersecurity Technical Excellence...
4|26 Mid-Atlantic Marketing Summit DC 2019
4|26 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors together heave USS Ross mooring line

Today in History

1984: President Reagan visits China

Get our daily newsletter.