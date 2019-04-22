Listen Live Sports

T.I., Scrapp Deleon aid nonviolent offenders in Georgia

April 22, 2019 6:41 am
 
LITHONIA, Ga. (AP) — Rapper T.I., a Georgia church and VH1’s “Love and Hip Hop” personality Scrapp Deleon came together to post bail for 23 nonviolent offenders who would have spent Easter behind bars.

News outlets report the “Bail Out” program extends beyond the weekend, with each offender being connected to a mentor and possibly given funds for college savings. The New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Lithonia says the church set out to raise $40,000 at the start of Lent, but donations topped $120,000 about a month later.

The program targeted people in DeKalb, Fulton, Gwinnett and Rockdale counties. Senior church pastor Jamal Bryant says this was a way for the church be more outspoken when it comes to prison reform.

