Tambor’s character to be killed off in ‘Transparent’ finale

LOS ANGELES (AP) — There will be a death in the family when Jeffrey Tambor’s character is killed off in the musical finale of the series “Transparent.”

Tambor played the lead, Maura, a late-in-life transgender parent, until he was fired last year following allegations of sexual misconduct. Tambor has denied the allegations.

The finale will begin with Maura’s death, and the episode will focus on how her family deals with it.

Amazon and “Transparent” series creator Jill Soloway told the Los Angeles Times on Thursday that the series needed a different way of looking at the family and that “we did it through song.”

The series stars Judith Light, Amy Landecker, Jay Duplass and Gaby Hoffmann.

Amazon’s “Transparent” debuted in 2014. A date for the finale has not yet been released.

