Taylor Swift to perform at iHeartRadio Wango Tango in June

April 30, 2019 9:45 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Taylor Swift just released a new song and now she’s ready to perform it live.

The pop star will take the stage at the iHeartRadio Wango Tango concert on June 1 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

Swift released “ME!” — featuring Brendon Urie of Panic! at the Disco — last week. She will also open Wednesday’s Billboard Music Awards with a performance of the song.

Ryan Seacrest will host Wango Tango, to feature performances by Jonas Brothers, Halsey, 5 Seconds of Summer, Zedd, Ally Brooke, Tyga, Ava Max, Fletcher and TOMORROW X TOGETHER. Tickets go on sale Friday.

LiveXLive and iHeartMedia radio stations will livestream the concert and Freeform will broadcast it as a 90-minute special on June 7.

Top Stories

The Associated Press

