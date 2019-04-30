Listen Live Sports

‘The Baby-Sitters Club’ books are soon coming out in audio

April 30, 2019 8:06 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — “The Baby-Sitters Club” will soon be joining the audiobook revolution.

More than 100 books in the beloved middle grade series started by Ann M. Martin will be available Aug. 13 in audio editions, the producer and distributor Audible Inc. announced Tuesday. The first five installments will be narrated by Elle Fanning, with other readers including Brittany Pressley and Emily Bauer. Fanning said in a statement that she loved bringing to life the books’ “fierce friendships and babysitting adventures.”

Audio has been a rapidly growing part of the publishing business and Martin said in a statement that she welcomed seeing her work in a “new format for the next generation.”

“The Baby-Sitters Club,” which tells of a circle of friends in Stoneybrook, Connecticut, has sold more than 100 million copies worldwide.

