The Latest: Rapper Nipsey Hussle laid to rest at LA cemetery

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Latest on slain rapper Nipsey Hussle (all times local):

4:30 p.m.

Rapper Nipsey Hussle has been buried at a Los Angeles cemetery that is the final resting place of numerous celebrities.

Hussle’s family was seen at the Forest Lawn-Hollywood Hills cemetery for the private burial Friday afternoon.

Forest Lawn is the final resting place of Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds, Bette Davis and many other Hollywood luminaries.

The service was held a day after a public memorial at Los Angeles’ Staples Center drew thousands of mourners.

Hussle’s casket then embarked on a 25-mile procession through the streets of Los Angeles that brought tens of thousands more people out to pay their respects.

The 33-year-old was gunned down March 31 outside his The Marathon clothing store.

3 p.m.

A Los Angeles intersection will now be known as “Nipsey Hussle Square.”

The City Council voted unanimously Friday to name the intersection of Crenshaw Boulevard and Slauson Avenue after the slain rapper.

Hussle grew up in the neighborhood and opened his clothing store, The Marathon, on that intersection, hoping it would become a hub of community rebuilding.

It’s also the intersection where he was fatally shot outside the store March 31 at age 33.

Councilman Marqueece Harris-Dawson, who proposed the move, says in a statement it was an honor to recognize Hussle.

Hussle’s family was at the meeting, which also adjourned in his honor.

It came on the same day as his private funeral at Forest Lawn – Hollywood Hills, and a day after a public memorial at Staples Center.

2:45 p.m.

Nipsey Hussle’s family and friends are gathering for a private burial of the rapper in Los Angeles.

Officials at Forest Lawn-Hollywood Hills say Hussle is being buried there Friday afternoon.

It comes a day after about 20,000 people remembered the Grammy-nominated rapper at a packed public memorial service Thursday at Staples Center.

Hussle was shot to death March 31 while standing outside The Marathon, his South Los Angeles clothing store, not far from where he grew up. The rapper, whose real name was Ermias Asghedom, was 33.

Eric R. Holder Jr., who has been charged with killing Hussle, has pleaded not guilty. Police have said Holder and Hussle had several interactions the day of the shooting and have described it as being the result of a personal dispute.

7:15 a.m.

A shooting killed one person and wounded three others near the funeral procession route for slain rapper Nipsey Hussle in South Los Angeles.

Officer Drake Madison says there’s no indication the shooting Thursday evening was connected to the procession.

Police say the gunfire happened around 6:25 p.m. a few blocks away from a section of the 25-mile (40-kilometer) procession route. The procession drew large crowds of people who lingered well into the night.

The Los Angeles Times reports the shooting occurred after the procession passed through the area.

South Los Angeles has seen an uptick in shootings.

Police Chief Michel Moore tweeted: “We must stop this senseless violence.”

12:05 a.m.

Thursday’s memorial service for Nipsey Hussle has put a spotlight not only the slain rapper, but Ermias Asghedom, the man who would become the beloved hip-hop artist.

Speakers at the memorial frequently called Hussle by his given name, recounting stories from his childhood and tales of his more recent efforts to try to lift his South Los Angeles community.

After the three-hour ceremony at Staples Center, Hussle’s casket engaged in a 25-mile procession through the streets of Los Angeles. Crowds tried to get the best glimpses they could of the hearse, while some chanted “Nipsy! Nipsy!”

The procession took a lengthy pause outside Hussle’s The Marathon clothing store, where he was shot and fatally wounded March 31. It ended at funeral home as night fell.

It remains unclear on when Hussle will be buried.

