The Latest: Avenatti says he’s confident he’ll get justice

April 1, 2019 7:09 pm
 
SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on federal criminal charges against attorney Michael Avenatti (all times local):

4:10 p.m.

Attorney Michael Avenatti says he believes justice will be served in his bank and wire fraud case.

After a court appearance Monday in California, Avenatti said he’s long represented “Davids versus Goliaths” in the same justice system in which he now faces charges.

The attorney known for representing porn actress Stormy Daniels in legal battles against President Donald Trump is accused of fraudulently obtaining bank loans and pocketing funds belonging to a client.

Avenatti waived his right to a preliminary hearing in federal court in Santa Ana. He’s scheduled to be arraigned April 29, but his lawyer says he may seek a waiver so his attorneys can appear on his behalf.

Avenatti was arrested last week in New York and charged with trying to extort millions of dollars from Nike in a separate case.

___

12 a.m.

Attorney Michael Avenatti faces a hearing in federal court in California on charges he fraudulently obtained $4 million in bank loans and pocketed $1.6 million that belonged to a client.

The brash lawyer known for representing porn star Stormy Daniels in legal battles against President Donald Trump is expected at a hearing Monday in the Orange County city of Santa Ana.

Avenatti has long faced allegations from a former client and a former partner that he was hiding money to avoid paying what he owed.

Now, federal authorities are adding their voices to that chorus, with the specter of a long prison sentence.

Avenatti is charged with wire and bank fraud. He was arrested last week in New York on unrelated extortion charges and released on $300,000 bail.

He says he expects to be exonerated.

