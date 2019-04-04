Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
The Latest: Man pleads not guilty to killing Nipsey Hussle

April 4, 2019 5:58 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Latest on Los Angeles prosecutors filing a murder case against the man accused of fatally shooting rapper Nipsey Hussle (all times local):

2:50 p.m.

The man charged with killing rapper Nipsey Hussle has pleaded not guilty.

Eric Holder entered the plea during his first court appearance in Los Angeles Thursday. The 29-year-old has been charged with murder and two attempted murder charges over Sunday’s attack on Hussle and two other men outside the rapper’s South Los Angeles clothing store.

Holder was ordered held in lieu of $5 million bail. If convicted, Holder faces life in prison.

Authorities say Holder and Hussle, who knew each other, has several conversations Sunday outside Hussle’s The Marathon store. They say Holder eventually returned with a handgun and shot Hussle and wounded two other men before fleeing.

Holder was arrested Tuesday after a nearly 48-hour manhunt.

___

1:15 p.m.

The man suspected of killing rapper Nipsey Hussle has been charged with murder and two counts of attempted murder .

Los Angeles County prosecutors filed the charges against 29-year-old Eric Holder, who is set to appear in court Thursday afternoon. He has not yet entered a plea, and it’s not clear whether he has an attorney.

Holder was arrested in the Los Angeles area on Tuesday.

Authorities say Holder and Hussle, who knew each other, has several conversations Sunday outside the rapper’s South LA clothing store. They say Holder eventually returned with a handgun and shot Hussle, who was declared dead at a hospital. He also wounded two other men.

If convicted, Holder faces life in prison.

