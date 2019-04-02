The Latest: Police identify suspect in Hussle killing case

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Latest on the shooting death of rapper Nipsey Hussle (all times local):

10:45 p.m.

Los Angeles police have identified a suspect in the killing of rapper Nipsey Hussle.

Police say they are looking for 29-year-old Eric Holder, who is suspected of shooting Hussle Sunday afternoon outside his clothing store in South Los Angeles.

A news release states detectives suspect that Holder fled in a 2016 Chevy Cruze that was waiting in an adjacent alley. The car’s license plate is 7RJD742.

Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore plans a news conference for Tuesday morning to discuss updates in the investigation.

___

10:20 p.m.

Authorities now say a total of 19 people have been taken to hospitals — two in critical condition — after a vigil for slain rapper Nipsey Hussle turned violent.

Police say 300 to 400 people were at the scene where Hussle was gunned down when a fight erupted in the crowd Monday night.

Earlier reports of gunshots were false but many people were trampled as the crowd ran away.

Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart says 19 people were taken to hospitals. Two were critical: a person who was struck by a car and another person with a “penetrating injury,” although it’s unclear whether that person was stabbed or cut by broken glass. Two other injuries were serious and 15 were considered non-life threatening.

Dozens of police moved in to clear the crowd.

___

9:05 p.m.

A vigil at the Los Angeles site where rapper Nipsey Hussle was killed has turned violent and authorities are treating several people after a possible attack that stampeded the crowd.

Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart says firefighters received a report Monday night of a possible shooting or stabbing and found one person critically wounded.

She says several other people are being examined and appear to have sustained “trample” injuries as the crowd ran away.

KCAL-TV showed police carrying a man to an ambulance.

Police then moved in in force and dispersed a large crowd that had gathered outside Hussle’s South Los Angeles clothing store, where the 33-year-old was killed and two others injured by a gunman Sunday.

The killer remains at large.

___

3 p.m.

Investigators say rapper Nipsey Hussle died from gunshot wounds to his head and torso.

The Los Angeles County coroner released the findings after completing an autopsy Monday on Hussle, whose real name is Ermias Asghedom.

The autopsy ruled Hussle’s death a homicide.

The 33-year-old was standing outside the clothing store he opened in the Los Angeles neighborhood Sunday afternoon where he grew up when a gunman opened fire, killing him and injuring two others.

Police have not announced any arrests or identified any suspects in the case.

Hussle was a beloved figure both his neighborhood and the hip-hop community, and his death brought mourning and tributes from politicians , musicians and professional athletes.

___

1:20 p.m.

Nipsey Hussle is being mourned for much more than his music.

The rapper was shot and killed Sunday in the same Los Angeles neighborhood where he grew up. California Sen. Kamala Harris and LA Mayor Eric Garcetti are among those paying tribute to him for his efforts to improve the impoverished Crenshaw community.

Hussle opened a store called Marathon Clothing that he hoped could be a seed for development. He was standing near the business when he was slain. Police have not identified a motive or suspect.

By Monday, hundreds of people gathered in front of the store to pay their respects. A memorial of candles, flowers and paintings took shape, and some of Hussle’s songs blared through speakers.

The 33-year-old built his reputation with mixtapes before a major-label breakthrough.

