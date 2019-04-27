Listen Live Sports

The Latest: North won’t seek re-election as NRA president

April 27, 2019 8:03 pm
 
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Latest on Oliver North announcing he won’t serve a second term as president of the National Rifle Association (all times local):

12:10 p.m.

Retired Lt. Col. Oliver North has announced that he won’t serve a second term as the president of the National Rifle Association after he lost support of the gun-rights group’s leadership.

In a statement read to members of the group Saturday, North said he had hoped to be endorsed by the NRA’s board of directors for reelection. He said: “I’m now informed that will not happen.”

North’s announcement came after his apparent effort to force out top executive Wayne LaPierre, who has long been the public face of the group.

LaPierre sent a letter to board members Thursday saying that North was trying to push him out by threatening to release “damaging” information about him to the board.

North, best known for his role in the Iran-Contra scandal of the 1980s, is nearing the end of his first one-year term.

___

10:40 a.m.

Lt. Col. Oliver North has announced that he will not serve a second term as the president of the National Rifle Association amid inner turmoil in the gun-rights group.

In a statement read to members of the group Saturday, North said he believes a committee should be set up to review the NRA’s finances. He said there is a “clear crisis” and “it needs to be dealt with” if the NRA is to survive.

