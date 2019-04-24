The Latest: Trump says he won’t stop fighting opioid crisis

ATLANTA (AP) — The Latest on the opioid epidemic (all times local):

2:15 p.m.

President Donald Trump says his administration is using every resource it has to fight the nation’s opioid crisis. He says “nothing is going to stop” him from wiping it out.

He says his administration has secured $6 billion in federal dollars over two years to fight opioid abuse, but the epidemic won’t be solved overnight.

Trump and first lady Melania Trump are speaking at a conference in Atlanta for elected leaders and health and law enforcement officials.

Opioid abuse claimed nearly 48,000 American lives in 2017. The number of prescriptions for opioid painkillers filled in the U.S. fell substantially in 2017, but it’s unclear if the opioid problem is declining

11:25 a.m.

President Donald Trump is claiming credit for progress in battling the opioid epidemic. But there’s a debate over whether the crisis has peaked and what his administration has accomplished.

The president and first lady Melania Trump are both speaking at a conference in Atlanta for elected leaders and health and law enforcement officials.

The president has declared opioids a national health emergency. The first lady focuses on the issue in her national “Be Best” child welfare campaign.

Opioid abuse claimed a record of nearly 48,000 American lives in 2017. An estimated 2 million people are addicted to the drugs, which include both legal prescription

