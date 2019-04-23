The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com

Audible.com best-sellers for week ending April 19:

Fiction

1. The Dispatcher by John Scalzi, narrated by Zachary Quinto (Audible Studios)

2. The Darkwater Bride: An Audible Original Drama by Marty Ross, narrated by Clare Corbett, Donal Finn, Jamie Glover, Freya Mavor & Adrian Scarborough (Audible Studios)

3. Redemption: Memory Man Series, Book 5 by David Baldacci, narrated by Kyf Brewer & Orlagh Cassidy (Hachette Audio)

4. Riley Mack and the Other Known Troublemakers by Chris Grabenstein, narrated by a full cast (Audible Studios)

5. True West by Sam Shepard, narrated by Kit Harington & Johnny Flynn (Audible Studios)

6. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens, narrated by Cassandra Campbell (Penguin Audio)

7. A Game of Thrones: A Song of Ice and Fire, Book 1 by George R. R. Martin, narrated by Roy Dotrice (Random House Audio)

8. Master & Apprentice (Star Wars) by Claudia Gray, narrated by Jonathan Davis (Random House Audio)

9. The Quantum Magician by Derek Kunsken, narrated by T. Ryder Smith (Recorded Books)

10. The Mister by E L James, narrated by Dominic Thorburn & Jessica O’Hara-Baker (Random House Audio)

Nonfiction

1. Elizabeth II: Life of a Monarch: An Audible Original by Ruth Cowen, narrated by Jennie Bond, Tim Piggott-Smith & Lindsay Duncan (Audible Studios)

2. The Beautiful Brain: An Audible Original by Hana Walker-Brown, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)

3. Becoming by Michelle Obama, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

4. The New York Times Digest by The New York Times, narrated by Mark Moran (The New York Times)

5. The Wall Street Journal Digest by The Wall Street Journal, narrated by Keith Sellon-Wright (The Wall Street Journal)

6. Girl, Stop Apologizing (Audible Exclusive Edition): A Shame-Free Plan for Embracing and Achieving Your Goals by Rachel Hollis, narrated by the author (HarperCollins Leadership)

7. Life Will Be the Death of Me: …And You Too! by Chelsea Handler, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

8. Lafayette in the Somewhat United States by Sarah Vowell, narrated by the author and John Slattery, Nick Offerman, Fred Armisen, Bobby Cannavale, John Hodgman, Stephanie March & Alexis Denisof (Simon & Schuster Audio)

9. Educated: A Memoir by Tara Westover, narrated by Julia Whelan (Random House Audio)

10. The Washington Post Digest by The Washington Post, narrated by Sam Scholl & Jenny Hoops (The Washington Post)

