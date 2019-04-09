Listen Live Sports

The top 10 books on Apple’s iBooks-US

April 9, 2019 1:08 pm
 
iBook charts for week ending April 7, 2019: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher :

iBooks US Bestseller List – Paid Books

1. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens – 9780735219113 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

2. The Savior by J.R. Ward – 9781501194962 – (Gallery Books)

3. After by Anna Todd – 9781476792545 – (Gallery Books)

4. Run Away by Harlan Coben – 9781538748480 – (Grand Central Publishing)

5. Home Again by Kristin Hannah – 9780345490926 – (Random House Publishing Group)

6. After We Collided by Anna Todd – 9781476792552 – (Gallery Books)

7. Educated by Tara Westover – 9780399590511 – (Random House Publishing Group)

8. The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides – 9781250301710 – (Celadon Books)

9. The First Lady by Brendan DuBois & James Patterson – 9781538714928 – (Grand Central Publishing)

10. The Skull King by Penelope Sky – 9781386950271 – (Penelope Sky)

