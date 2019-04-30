The top 10 books on Apple’s iBooks-US

iBook charts for week ending April 28, 2019: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher :

iBooks US Bestseller List – Paid Books

1. Neon Prey by John Sandford – 9780525536598 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

2. The 18th Abduction by James Patterson & Maxine Paetro – 9780316528443 – (Little, Brown and Company)

3. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens – 9780735219113 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

4. Redemption by David Baldacci – 9781538761434 – (Grand Central Publishing)

5. The Mister by E L James – 9781984898333 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

6. Junk Mail by Kendall Ryan – No ISBN Available – (Kendall Ryan)

7. Without Remorse by Tom Clancy – 9781101002315 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

8. Educated by Tara Westover – 9780399590511 – (Random House Publishing Group)

9. Missing You by Harlan Coben – 9780698148635 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

10. The Mueller Report by The Washington Post – 9781982129743 – (Scribner)

