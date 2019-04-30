Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

The top 10 books on Apple’s iBooks-US

April 30, 2019 2:07 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

iBook charts for week ending April 28, 2019: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher :

iBooks US Bestseller List – Paid Books

1. Neon Prey by John Sandford – 9780525536598 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

2. The 18th Abduction by James Patterson & Maxine Paetro – 9780316528443 – (Little, Brown and Company)

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

3. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens – 9780735219113 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

4. Redemption by David Baldacci – 9781538761434 – (Grand Central Publishing)

5. The Mister by E L James – 9781984898333 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

6. Junk Mail by Kendall Ryan – No ISBN Available – (Kendall Ryan)

7. Without Remorse by Tom Clancy – 9781101002315 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

8. Educated by Tara Westover – 9780399590511 – (Random House Publishing Group)

        Say thanks by sending a free eCard through our May We Say Thank You campaign during Public Service Recognition Week.

9. Missing You by Harlan Coben – 9780698148635 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

10. The Mueller Report by The Washington Post – 9781982129743 – (Scribner)

____

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News Media News Technology News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|5 NASCIO 2019 Midyear Conference
5|6 Sea Air Space 2019
5|7 AIAA DEFENSE Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Wounded service members at Walter Reed welcome some friendly visitors

Today in History

1992: First flight of NASA's space shuttle Endeavour launches

Get our daily newsletter.