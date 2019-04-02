Listen Live Sports

The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

April 2, 2019
 
iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending March 31, 2019:

iTunes Movies US Charts:

1. Aquaman (2018)

2. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

3. Second Act (2018)

4. Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

5. Simple Favor

6. Mary Poppins Returns

7. Instant Family

8. Green Book

9. A Star Is Born (2018)

10. Creed II

iTunes Movies US Charts – Independent:

1. On the Basis of Sex

2. Stan & Ollie

3. Dragged Across Concrete

4. What We Do In the Shadows

5. Bone Tomahawk

6. Diet Fiction

7. Can You Ever Forgive Me?

8. Iceman

9. Combat Obscura

10. RBG

