The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

April 16, 2019 1:59 pm
 
< a min read
iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending April 14, 2019:

iTunes Movies US Charts:

1. Aquaman (2018)

2. The Mule (2018)

3. Vice

4. Bumblebee

5. Holmes & Watson

6. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

7. Mary Poppins Returns

8. On the Basis of Sex

9. Instant Family

10. Green Book

iTunes Movies US Charts – Independent:

1. On the Basis of Sex

2. Stan & Ollie

3. Lost: MH370

4. The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then the Bigfoot

5. Once Upon a Time in Venice

6. The Head Hunter

7. Three Identical Strangers

8. Bob Lazar: Area 51 & Flying Saucers

9. The Wife

10. Spy Bound

__

(copyright) 2019 Apple Inc.

