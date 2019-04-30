Listen Live Sports

The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

April 30, 2019 1:48 pm
 
iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending April 28, 2019:

iTunes Movies US Charts:

1. The Mule (2018)

2. Glass

3. Avengers: Infinity War

4. The Avengers

5. Bumblebee

6. Vice

7. Escape Room

8. Aquaman (2018)

9. The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part

10. Avengers: Age of Ultron

iTunes Movies US Charts – Independent:

1. Mid90s

2. On the Basis of Sex

3. Arctic

4. Drunk Parents

5. Hotel Artemis

6. Under the Silver Lake

7. The Rewrite

8. The Wife

9. Eating You Alive

10. Here and Now

__

(copyright) 2019 Apple Inc.

