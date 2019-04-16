The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

App Store Official Charts for the week ending April 14, 2019:

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Heads Up!,Warner Bros.

3. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

4. Facetune, Lightricks Ltd.

5. iSchedule, HotSchedules

6. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

7. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

8. Bloons TD 5, Ninja Kiwi

9. Construction Simulator 3, astragon Entertainment GmbH

10. Dark Sky Weather, Jackadam

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. Clean Road, SayGames LLC

2. AMAZE!!!, Crazy Labs

3. Roller Splat!, Voodoo

4. Pinatamasters, Playgendary

5. Run Race 3D, Good Job Games

6. Mr Bullet – Spy Puzzles, Lion Studios

7. Draw it, Kwalee

8. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

9. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

10. Tiles Hop – EDM Rush, Amanotes Pte. Ltd.

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

3. Notability, Ginger Labs

4. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

5. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

6. Amazing Frog?, FAYJU

7. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

8. Pixelmator Photo, Pixelmator Team

9. Construction Simulator 3, astragon Entertainment GmbH

10. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Pinatamasters, Playgendary

2. Unicorn Slime: Cooking Games, Shake It

3. Run Race 3D, Good Job Games

4. Tiles Hop – EDM Rush, Amanotes Pte. Ltd.

5. Roller Splat!, Voodoo

6. Mr Bullet – Spy Puzzles, Lion Studios

7. Clean Road, SayGames LLC

8. Draw it, Kwalee

9. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

10. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

