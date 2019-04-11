On April 11, 1958, Jerry Lee Lewis’ first wife, Jane Mitcham, filed for divorce. Lewis had already secretly married his 13-year-old cousin, Myra Gale Brown.

In 1961, Bob Dylan made his first professional appearance at a club in New York’s Greenwich Village.

In 1965, The Beatles and The Rolling Stones shared the bill at the “New Musical Express” poll winners’ contest in London.

In 1970, Paul McCartney announced what he called a temporary break from The Beatles.

Also in 1970, Peter Green of Fleetwood Mac announced he was leaving the band to follow his religious beliefs.

In 1981, guitarist Eddie Van Halen and actress Valerie Bertinelli got married. They separated in 2002.

In 1983, “Gandhi” was the big winner at the Academy Awards, taking best picture and director. “Up Where We Belong” from the movie “An Officer and a Gentleman” won the best song award.

In 1988, “The Last Emperor” was named best picture at the Academy Awards. Cher won a best actress award for “Moonstruck.” Michael Douglas won best actor for “Wall Street.” The best original song award went “(I’ve Had) The Time Of My Life.”

In 2017, guitarist Jay Geils of The J. Geils Band was found dead at his home in Groton, Massachusetts. He was 71.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Joel Grey is 87. Actress Louise Lasser is 80. Actor Peter Riegart (REE’-guhrt) (“Animal House”) is 72. Actor Bill Irwin (“Law and Order: SVU”) is 69. Country singer-songwriter Jim Lauderdale is 62. Guitarist Nigel Pulsford (Bush) is 58. Country singer Steve Azar is 55. Singer Lisa Stansfield is 53. Actor Johnny Messner (“Killer Instinct,” ”The O.C.”) is 50. Bassist Dylan Keefe of Marcy Playground is 49. Actor Vicellous (veye-SAY’-luhs) Shannon (“The Hurricane”) is 48. Rapper David Banner is 45. Actress Tricia Helfer (“Lucifer”) is 45. Drummer Chris Gaylor of All-American Rejects is 40. Actress Kelli Garner (“Taking Woodstock,” ”Lars and the Real Girl”) is 35. Singer Joss Stone is 32. Actress Kaitlyn Jenkins (“Bunheads”) is 27.

