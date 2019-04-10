On April 10, 1925, the novel “The Great Gatsby” by F. Scott Fitzgerald was first published by Scribner’s of New York.

In 1953, the first feature-length 3D horror movie in color, “House of Wax,” premiered in New York. Vincent Price starred.

In 1956, singer Nat “King” Cole was beaten up by a group of racial segregationists in Birmingham, Alabama.

In 1957, Ricky Nelson sang for the first time on “The Adventures of Ozzy and Harriet.” He performed “I’m Walkin’.”

In 1962, former Beatles member Stu Sutcliffe died of a brain hemorrhage in Hamburg, Germany. He was 22.

In 1967, “A Man for All Seasons” won most of the major awards at the Oscars, including best picture and best actor for Paul Scofield. Elizabeth Taylor won the best actress award for “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” The best original song winner was “Born Free.”

In 1968, “In The Heat Of The Night” was named best picture at the Academy Awards.

Also in 1968, drummer Mickey Hart joined the Grateful Dead.

In 1972, “The French Connection” won the best picture and best director at the Academy Awards. Gene Hackman was named best actor for his role in that film. Jane Fonda won best actress for “Klute.” The best original song award went to the “Theme From ‘Shaft.'”

In 1985, Madonna launched her first tour, in Seattle. The Beastie Boys were the opening act.

In 1989, Alabama was named artist of the decade by the Academy of Country Music.

In 1991, Natalie Schafer, the actress who played Mrs. Howell on “Gilligan’s Island,” died of cancer. She was 90.

In 1992, comedian Sam Kinison was killed when a pickup truck hit his car on a California highway. He was 38. The 17-year-old driver pleaded guilty to vehicular manslaughter.

In 1994, Charles Kuralt hosted his last episode of “Sunday Morning” on CBS. Charles Osgood was his replacement.

In 2001, rapper Eminem was given two years’ probation on a weapons charge. He was arrested the previous June for allegedly using a gun to hit a man kissing his wife.

Also in 2001, Kevin Olmstead of Ann Arbor, Michigan, won $2,180,000 on “Who Wants to Be A Millionaire.” It’s the largest prize ever given out on a TV game show.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Max von Sydow is 90. Actress Liz Sheridan (“Seinfeld”) is 90. Sportscaster John Madden is 83. Reggae artist Bunny Wailer is 72. Actor Steven Seagal (sih-GAHL’) is 67. Singer Terre Roche (TAYR’-ee ROHCH) of The Roches is 66. Actor Peter MacNicol (“Numb3rs,” ”Ally McBeal”) is 65. Bassist Steven Gustafson of 10,000 Maniacs is 62. Singer-producer Babyface is 61. Musician Brian Setzer is 60. Singer Katrina Leskanich (LES’-kah-nich) of Katrina and the Waves is 59. Drummer Tim “Herb” Alexander of Primus is 54. Singer Kenny Lattimore is 52. Comedian Orlando Jones is 51. Guitarist Mike Mushok of Staind is 50. Rapper Q-Tip of A Tribe Called Quest is 49. Actor David Harbour (“Stranger Things”) is 44. Blues singer Shemekia Copeland is 40. Actress Laura Bell Bundy is 38. Actor Harry Hadden-Paton (“Downton Abbey”) is 38. Actress Chyler Leigh (“Supergirl,” ”Grey’s Anatomy”) is 37. Bassist Andrew Dost of fun. is 36. Actor Ryan Merriman (“The Pretender”) is 36. Singer-actress Mandy Moore (“This is Us”) is 35. Actor Barkhad Abdi (BAHRK’-hahd AHB’-dee) (“Captain Phillips”) is 34. Actress Shay Mitchell (“Pretty Little Liars”) is 32. Actor Haley Joel Osment (“The Sixth Sense”) is 31. Country singer Maren Morris is 29. Singer-actress AJ Michalka (mih-SHAL’-kah) of Aly and AJ is 28. Actress Daisy Ridley (“Star Wars: The Force Awakens”) is 27. Actress Sofia Carson (“Descendants”) is 26. Actress Ruby Jerins (“Nurse Jackie”) is 21.

