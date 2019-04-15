On April 15, 1966, the Rolling Stones album “Aftermath” was released in Britain. It was the first Stones album to contain all original material, and it featured songs like “Under My Thumb” and “Mother’s Little Helper.”

In 1967, The Who released the single “Happy Jack.”

In 1971, “Patton” won the best picture and best director Academy Awards. Its star, George C. Scott, was named best actor, but he didn’t accept the award because he didn’t like the academy’s voting process. He was the first actor to reject an Oscar.

In 1977, Gary Rossington and Ronnie Van Zant of Lynyrd Skynyrd presented Atlanta Mayor Maynard Jackson with a gold record for the album “One More For The Road.” It had been recorded in Atlanta.

In 1982, Billy Joel was seriously hurt in a motorcycle accident on Long Island, New York. He spent about a month in the hospital.

In 1990, actress Greta Garbo died in New York at the age of 84. Among her movie credits are “Grand Hotel” and “Camille.”

In 1996, the rest of Grateful Dead singer Jerry Garcia’s ashes were scattered near the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco. A small portion had been scattered in the Ganges River in India eleven days earlier.

In 2001, singer Joey Ramone of The Ramones died in New York after battling lymphoma. He was 49.

In 2004, Bill Rancic (RAN’-sik) beat out Kwame Jackson to win the first season of “The Apprentice” on NBC.

In 2007, Richard Gere kissed Indian actress Shilpa Shetty several times on the cheek during an AIDS awareness rally in New Delhi. A judge in India issued an arrest warrant for Gere, claiming the kiss amounted to public obscenity.

In 2013, a boat captain cruised down a coastal creek near Savannah, Georgia, where country singer Billy Currington was staying. The captain accused Currington of chasing him in a boat and threatening him. Currington later pleaded no contest to threatening the captain, and charges of making terrorist threats were dropped.

Today’s Birthdays: Actress Claudia Cardinale (“Son of the Pink Panther”) is 81. Singer-guitarist Dave Edmunds is 76. Actor Michael Tucci (“Diagnosis Murder”) is 73. Actress Lois Chiles (“Austin Powers”) is 72. Actress Amy Wright is 69. Actress Emma Thompson is 60. Singer Samantha Fox is 53. Guitarist Ed O’Brien of Radiohead is 51. Actor Danny Pino (“Cold Case”) is 45. Country singer Chris Stapleton is 41. Actor Luke Evans (“The Hobbit”) is 40. Drummer Patrick Carney of The Black Keys is 39. Bassist Zach Carothers of Portugal. The Man is 38. Actor Seth Rogen is 37. Actress Alice Braga (“I Am Legend”) is 36. Singer-songwriter Margo Price is 36. Drummer De’Mar Hamilton of Plain White T’s is 35. Actress Samira Wiley (“Orange Is The New Black”) is 32. Actress Leonie Elliott (“Call the Midwife”) is 31. Actress Emma Watson (“Harry Potter” movies) is 29. Actress Maisie Williams (“Game of Thrones”) is 22.

