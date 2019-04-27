On April 27, 1964, John Lennon’s book, “In His Own Write,” was published in the U.S.

In 1968, Simon and Garfunkel released the single “Mrs. Robinson.”

In 1981, Ringo Starr and actress Barbara Bach got married. Paul McCartney and George Harrison attended the ceremony.

In 1990, David Bowie began the U.S. leg of his “Sound and Vision” world tour. He said the tour would mark the last time he performed his old hits.

Also in 1990, singer Axl Rose of Guns N’ Roses married Erin Everly, Don Everly’s daughter. The marriage lasted 27 days.

In 1999, trumpeter Al Hirt died of liver failure at his home in New Orleans. He was 76.

Today’s Birthdays: Actress Anouk (ah-NOOK’) Aimee is 87. Singer Kate Pierson of The B-52’s is 71. Singer Herbie Murrell of The Stylistics is 70. Actor Douglas Sheehan (“Knots Landing”) is 70. Guitarist Ace Frehley (Kiss) is 68. Singer Sheena Easton is 60. Actor James Le Gros (GROH) (“Ally McBeal”) is 57. Bassist Rob Squires of Big Head Todd and the Monsters is 54. Singer Mica (MEE’-shuh) Paris is 50. Drummer Patrick Hallahan of My Morning Jacket is 41. Singer Jim James of My Morning Jacket is 41. Singer-guitarist Travis Meeks of Days of the New is 40. Bassist Joseph Pope the Third of Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats is 40. Guitarist John Osborne of the Brothers Osborne is 37. Actor Francis Capra (“Veronica Mars”) is 36. Actress Ari Graynor (“Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist”) is 36. Singer-guitarist Patrick Stump of Fall Out Boy is 35. Actress Sheila Vand (“24: Legacy”) is 34. Actress Jenna Coleman (“Victoria,” ”Doctor Who”) is 33. Singer Nick Noonan of Karmin is 33. Actor William Moseley (“The Chronicles of Narnia”) is 32. Actress Emily Rios (“Breaking Bad”) is 30.

