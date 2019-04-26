On April 26, 1956, the first Godzilla movie, “Godzilla, King of the Monsters,” premiered in New York.

In 1969, Humble Pie was formed.

In 1977, the New York disco Studio 54 opened. It fast became the “in” place to be for celebrities.

In 1982, singer Rod Stewart was mugged in Los Angeles in broad daylight. He was not hurt.

Advertisement

Also in 1982, Joe Strummer of The Clash disappeared for three weeks, forcing the band to cancel their tour of the UK. Strummer later explained that he had doubts about his career, so he went to Paris and had been “living like a bum.”

In 1984, jazz great Count Basie died of cancer at age 80. He’s best remembered for songs like “Jumpin’ At The Woodside” and “One O’Clock Jump.”

In 1991, “General Hospital” star Emily McLaughlin died of cancer.

In 1989, Lucille Ball died of an aortic rupture in Los Angeles at age 77.

In 1995, singer Bobby Brown was charged with aggravated assault and disorderly conduct following a nightclub fight in Orlando, Florida.

In 2013, country singer George Jones died at the age of 81. He was in the middle of a farewell tour.

Today’s Birthdays: Actress-comedian Carol Burnett is 86. Guitarist-songwriter Duane Eddy is 81. Singer Maurice Williams of Maurice and the Zodiacs is 81. Singer Bobby Rydell is 77. Singer Gary Wright is 76. Actor Giancarlo Esposito (“Revolution,” ”Breaking Bad”) is 61. Drummer Roger Taylor of Duran Duran is 59. Actress Joan Chen (“Twin Peaks”) is 58. Drummer Chris Mars of The Replacements is 58. Actor-singer Michael Damian is 57. Actor Jet Li (LEE) is 56. Guitarist Jimmy Stafford of Train is 55. Actor-comedian Kevin James (“Paul Blart: Mall Cop,” ”The King of Queens”) is 54. Keyboardist Jeff Huskins of Little Texas is 53. Fiddler Joe Caverlee of Yankee Grey is 51. Singer T-Boz of TLC is 49. Actress Shondrella Avery (“Napoleon Dynamite”) is 48. Bassist Jay DeMarcus of Rascal Flatts is 48. Actress Simbi Kali (“3rd Rock From The Sun”) is 48. Bassist Michael Jeffers of Pinmonkey is 47. Drummer Jose Pasillas of Incubus is 43. Actor Jason Earles (“Hannah Montana”) is 42. Actor Leonard Earl Howze (“Barbershop”) is 42. Actor Amin Joseph (“Snowfall”) is 42. Actor Tom Welling (“Smallville”) is 42. Actor Pablo Schreiber (“Orange is the New Black,” ”Weeds”) is 41. Actor Nyambi Nyambi (“Mike and Molly”) is 40. Actress Jordana Brewster (“The Fast and The Furious”) is 39. Actress Stana Katic (“Castle”) is 39. Actress Marnette Patterson (“Something So Right”) is 39. Actor Channing Tatum (“Step Up”) is 39. Actress Emily Wickersham (“NCIS”) is 35. Musician James Sunderland of Frenship is 32.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.