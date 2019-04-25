On April 25, 1968, The Beatles refused to perform for the Queen of England, saying regardless of the cause, they don’t do benefits.

In 1977, Elvis Presley made what would be the last recordings of his life, at a concert in Saginaw, Michigan. Three songs appeared in the posthumously released album “Moody Blue.”

In 1979, the film “Rock and Roll High School” featuring The Ramones premiered in Los Angeles.

In 1981, the band Wings broke up after guitarist Denny Laine quit the group.

In 1990, tenor saxophonist Dexter Gordon died in Philadelphia of kidney failure at the age of 67. He helped define the be-bop movement, performing with such artists like Charlie Parker and Dizzy Gilespie.

Also in 1990, George Strait was named entertainer of the year at the 25th annual Academy of Country Music Awards.

In 1995, actress-dancer Ginger Rogers died in Rancho Mirage, California. She was 83.

In 2002, Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes (LOH’-pes) of TLC was killed in a car crash in Honduras. She was 30.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Al Pacino is 79. “Dancing With The Stars” judge Len Goodman is 75. Bassist Stu Cook of Creedence Clearwater Revisited is 74. Singer Bjorn Ulvaeus (BYORN ul-VAY’-us) of ABBA is 74. Actress Talia Shire is 74. Actor Jeffrey DeMunn (“The Green Mile”) is 72. Country singer-songwriter Rob Crosby is 65. Actor Hank Azaria (“The Simpsons”) is 55. Singer Andy Bell of Erasure is 55. Bassist Eric Avery (Jane’s Addiction) is 54. Guitarist Rory Feek of Joey and Rory is 54. Former “Early Show” host Jane Clayson is 52. Actress Gina Torres (“I Think I Love My Wife”) is 50. Actress Renee Zellweger is 50. Actor Jason Lee (“My Name Is Earl,” ”Almost Famous”) is 49. Actor Jason Wiles (“Third Watch”) is 49. Actress Emily Bergl (“Southland”) is 44. Actress Marguerite Moreau (“The O.C.,” ”Life As We Know It”) is 42. Singer Jacob Underwood (O-Town) is 39. Actress Allisyn Ashley Arm (“Sonny With A Chance”) is 23. Actress Jayden Rey (“The Conners”) is 10.

