On April 30, 1945, “Arthur Godfrey Time” made its debut on the CBS radio network.

In 1965, The Kinks began their first headlining tour of the UK. The Yardbirds were the opening act.

In 1966, folk artist Richard Farina died in a motorcycle accident in California. He had just been at a party to promote his book “Been Down So Long It Looks Like Up To Me.” Farina was 29.

In 1968, Blood, Sweat and Tears founder Al Kooper, along with saxophonist Randy Brecker, left the band after recording the group’s first album, “Child is Father to the Man.”

Advertisement

In 1977, Led Zeppelin broke their own world record for largest audience at a single-act concert when they attracted over 76,000 fans to the Silverdome in Pontiac, Michigan.

In 1980, the Roger Daltrey film “McVicar” opened in London. Daltrey’s hit from the soundtrack was called “Free Me.”

In 1983, blues singer and guitarist Muddy Waters died in suburban Chicago at the age of 68.

In 1997, Ellen DeGeneres’ character came out as a lesbian on the sitcom “Ellen.”

Also in 1997, Frank Gifford, Kathie Lee Gifford’s husband, was caught on videotape in a hotel embracing a former flight attendant.

In 1999, Marilyn Manson canceled his concert near Denver in the wake of the shootings at Columbine High School.

Today’s Birthdays: Actress Cloris Leachman is 93. Singer Willie Nelson is 86. Actor Burt Young is 79. Actor Perry King (“Riptide”) is 71. Singer-guitarist Wayne Kramer of the MC5 is 71. Singer Merril Osmond of The Osmonds is 66. Director Jane Campion is 65. Bassist Robert Reynolds of The Mavericks is 57. Actor Adrian Pasdar (“Heroes”) is 54. Singer J.R. Richards of Dishwalla is 52. Rapper Turbo B of Snap is 52. Guitarist Clark Vogeler of The Toadies is 50. Singer Chris “Choc” Dalyrimple of Soul for Real is 48. Guitarist Chris Henderson of 3 Doors Down is 48. Country singer Carolyn Dawn Johnson is 48. Actress Lisa Dean Ryan (“Doogie Howser, M.D.”) is 47. Singer Akon (AY’-kon) is 46. Singer Jeff Timmons of 98 Degrees is 46. Actor Johnny Galecki (“The Big Bang Theory,” ”Roseanne”) is 44. Actor Sam Heughan (HEW’-en) (“Outlander”) is 39. Actor Kunal Nayyar (“The Big Bang Theory”) is 38. Rapper Lloyd Banks is 37. Actress Kirsten Dunst is 37. Country singer Tyler Wilkinson of The Wilkinsons is 35. Actress Dianna Agron (“Glee”) is 33. Singer Brandon Lancaster of LANCO is 30. Rapper Travis Scott is 28.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.