Tom Selleck, star of TV and films, is writing memoir

NEW YORK (AP) — Tom Selleck is working on a memoir, and it won’t just be about acting.

The “Magnum P.I.” star has a deal with Dey Street Books, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers. The book, announced Monday, is currently untitled and does not yet have a release date.

Selleck, 74, said in a statement that he would share stories about his career, but also about life “away from the camera.” Besides “Magnum P.I.,” Selleck is known for such films as “Three Men and a Baby” and for his Jesse Stone TV movies. According to Dey Street, his book will illuminate a half century of Hollywood “and of America.” The actor revealed last summer that he had started the memoir, saying people had been asking him for years to write one.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.