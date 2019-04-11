Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

April 11, 2019
 
The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of April 10, 2019:

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Paul McCartney; $3,680,271; $108.72.

2. Eric Church; $2,891,855; $98.65.

3. Elton John; $2,662,708; $139.46.

4. Andrea Bocelli; $2,441,167; $176.41.

5. Fleetwood Mac; $2,331,057; $144.54.

6. Justin Timberlake; $2,164,808; $132.05.

7. Metallica; $2,013,991; $120.17.

8. Luis Miguel; $1,913,771; $80.80.

9. Michael Bublé; $1,517,024; $124.47.

10. Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band; $1,401,960; $114.47.

11. Cher; $1,345,126; $114.96.

12. Marc Anthony; $1,243,136; $105.55.

13. KISS; $1,224,389; $106.42.

14. Sebastian Maniscalco; $1,208,064; $102.44.

15. Travis Scott; $1,201,006; $75.19.

16. Dave Matthews Band; $1,162,154; $93.88.

17. Trans-Siberian Orchestra; $1,156,173; $64.54.

18. Mumford & Sons; $1,139,888; $73.15.

19. Blake Shelton; $1,044,392; $89.58.

20. André Rieu; $947,246; $87.54.

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

