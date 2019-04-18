Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

April 18, 2019 4:46 pm
 
The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of April 17, 2019:

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Eric Church; $2,848,366; $97.59.

2. Elton John; $2,537,107; $138.32.

3. Fleetwood Mac; $2,345,717; $143.93.

4. Justin Timberlake; $2,146,500; $132.55.

5. Metallica; $2,094,252; $119.42.

6. Luis Miguel; $2,003,661; $80.67.

7. Michael Bublé; $1,517,024; $124.47.

8. Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band; $1,405,405; $115.69.

9. Cher; $1,345,126; $114.96.

10. Trans-Siberian Orchestra; $1,309,680; $64.80.

11. KISS; $1,243,595; $105.96.

12. Mumford & Sons; $1,230,658; $73.96.

13. Marc Anthony; $1,190,570; $104.62.

14. Florence + The Machine; $1,144,592; $73.15.

15. Travis Scott; $1,136,791; $75.16.

16. Blake Shelton; $1,044,392; $89.58.

17. Dave Matthews Band; $1,014,332; $94.92.

18. André Rieu; $947,246; $87.54.

19. Shawn Mendes; $861,630; $68.73.

20. Panic! At The Disco; $785,504; $60.47.

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

