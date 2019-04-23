Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Town keeps playing Smith recording amid racist allegations

April 23, 2019 11:26 am
 
1 min read
Share       

WILDWOOD, N.J. (AP) — The mayor of a New Jersey shore town says they keep playing Kate Smith’s recording of “God Bless America” on its boardwalk despite allegations of racism against the singer.

Wildwood has traditionally started each day by playing the song.

“It’s an Irving Berlin patriotic song that has nothing to do with anything but America,” Mayor Ernie Troiano said. “We have no intention of removing it, and it’s not a statement that we don’t understand what’s going on or we’re ignorant to the history, we understand the history.”

Troiano said he plans to speak with his cabinet to make sure they all feel as passionate about the issue as he does.

Advertisement

The mayor’s comments come as some sports teams, including the New York Yankees and the Philadelphia Flyers, have stopped playing Smith’s version of the song amid conflicting claims about several of her tunes, including her 1939 hit “That’s Why the Darkies Were Born.”

The tune originated in the 1931 Broadway revue “George White’s Scandals,” and was considered satire at the time. Smith’s likeness also appears in a 1939 ad that heavily uses the mammy caricature, one of the most well-known racist depictions of black women.

Besides taking out Smith’s “God Bless America” recording from their library, the Flyers have removed a bronze statue of her that had long stood outside their arena. The statue was removed Sunday, and its whereabouts have not been disclosed.

Smith’s connection with the Flyers started in 1969 when a team executive ordered her version of “God Bless America” to be played instead of “The Star-Spangled Banner.” That led to her performing the song several times before games in the 1970s. A year after her 1986 death, the team erected the statue.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|29 Military Healthcare Event
4|30 2019 APG Advanced Briefing to Industry
5|2 All Clearances Cleared Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard aircrew adjusts helicopter during Hawaii rescue exercise

Today in History

2001: President George W. Bush forms commission on Social Security

Get our daily newsletter.