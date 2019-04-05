Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Trump defends his tweet of Biden parody video

April 5, 2019 11:34 am
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is defending his tweeting of a parody video making fun of Joe Biden as the vice president pledged to alter behavior that made some women uncomfortable.

Trump said Friday he is “a very good messenger” to mock Biden and claimed that “people got a kick out of it.”

Trump has been accused by more than a dozen women of sexually harassing them. He bragged about sexually assaulting women in a 2005 Access Hollywood video. He’s denied those charges.

Biden’s pledge took place in a video in which he said he understood that his touchy, affectionate behavior upset some women and pledged to change his ways.

The doctored parody video Trump retweeted shows images of Biden popping up behind the former vice president, touching and nuzzling him.

