Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

U. of Michigan natural history museum reopening to public

April 13, 2019 3:03 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The University of Michigan Museum of Natural History is reopening to the public in its new building.

The Ann Arbor school says new exhibits will be on display to the public starting Sunday at the museum, which combines natural history with scientific research.

The museum , which is part of the university’s College of Literature, Science, and the Arts, closed in December 2017 . It moved from its previous home in the Ruthven Building to its current location in the new $261 million Biological Sciences Building.

Highlights include a realistic sculptural reconstruction of Australopithecus sediba, an extinct relative of humans, in the museum’s “Evolution: Life Through Time” gallery.

Advertisement

Michael Cherney, the museum’s on-staff paleontologist, says in a statement that visitors will be “staring into the eyes of something that’s very human-like.”

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Lifestyle News Science News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|22 MODSIM World 2019
4|22 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|23 Tech for Govies Day: Changing the Art...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy musician plays his sax at a Pacific Partnership event

Today in History

1995: Truck bomb explodes at federal building in Oklahoma City

Get our daily newsletter.