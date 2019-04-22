FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asian markets mixed in post-Easter trading

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets were mixed Monday following the Easter holiday weekend as investors looked ahead to U.S. and Japanese economic data.

Benchmarks in Tokyo and Seoul gained while Shanghai retreated. Hong Kong and Sydney were closed for the holiday.

On Wall Street, the benchmark Standard & Poor’s 500 index ended a shortened trading week on Thursday snapping a winning streak of three weekly gains.

Investors looked ahead to U.S. quarterly gross domestic product due out Friday. The United States reports new home sales Tuesday while Japan announces factory output on Friday.

On Thursday, the S&P 500 gained 0.2% to 2,905.03 before closing for Good Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4% to 26,559.54. The Nasdaq composite added less than 0.1% to 7,998.06.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil surged nearly a dollar-50, rising to above $65.50 per barrel.

The dollar gained against the yen and the euro.

JAPAN-NISSAN-GHOSN

Media: Nissan ex-chair Ghosn indicted for breach of trust

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese media report that prosecutors have charged Nissan’s former chairman Carlos Ghosn with breach of trust.

The charges reportedly filed Monday are related to payments by a subsidiary of the Japanese automaker that allegedly went to a private investment company controlled by Ghosn.

The indictment ensures he will remain in detention. His current period of detention would have expired Monday if he had not been charged.

Ghosn, 65, was arrested in November. He says he is innocent of all financial misconduct charges against him.

Prosecutors re-arrested Ghosn in early April, a month after his release on 1 billion yen ($9 million) pending his trial.

Ghosn has said compensation he allegedly underreported was never decided upon and payments that prosecutors say amount to breach of trust were legitimate business transactions.

CHINA-HUAWEI

China’s Huawei says 1Q sales up 39%

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese tech giant Huawei said Monday its revenue rose 39% over a year earlier in the latest quarter despite U.S. pressure on allies to shun its telecom technology as a security risk.

Huawei, the biggest global maker of network equipment for phone and internet companies, on Monday reported revenue of 179.7 billion yuan ($26.8 billion) for the first three months of the year.

Washington’s pressure on allies to avoid Huawei, China’s first global tech brand, threatens to block access to Europe and other markets as carriers prepare to invest billions of dollars in next-generation technology.

The company denies U.S. accusations it facilitates Chinese spying.

Huawei, founded by a former Chinese military engineer in 1987, is privately held but reports financial results to try to defuse Western security concerns.

Huawei gave no quarterly earnings but said its profit margin was 8%. That would be about 14.4 billion yuan ($2.1 billion).

The revenue growth reported Monday was higher than the 19.5% gain reported earlier for 2018 annual revenue. The company earlier reported annual sales of 721.2 billion ($105.2 billion).

ANXIOUS SAN FRANCISCO

Homeless shelter, looming IPOs have San Francisco on edge

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The city of San Francisco, which has too little housing and too many homeless people, is teeming with anxiety and vitriol these days.

Angry residents opposed to a homeless shelter in their waterfront neighborhood shouted down Mayor London Breed. Supervisors got emotional at a hearing over a housing density bill. San Francisco companies Pinterest and Lyft recently went public, driving fears that new millionaires will snap up what little remains of family homes for under $2 million.

Angry waterfront residents say they were blindsided and argue billionaire Twitter executive Jack Dorsey and other tech executives who support the idea should lobby city officials to build a shelter by their homes.

The waterfront uproar is among recent examples of strife in an expensive city that is both overwhelmed by tech wealth and passionate about social justice.

City Supervisor Sandra Lee Fewer fought tears at a testy hearing over a housing density development bill, inviting her critics to visit poor seniors in her district who eat cat food for dinner. Opponents of the bill stood and turned their backs on Supervisor Vallie Brown, who vigorously defended the legislation.

And as the city continues to grapple with a housing shortage, the entire Board of Supervisors was roasted on social media this month for rejecting a 63-unit housing project because it would cast shadows over a nearby park in an area with little green space.

ECONOMY-THE DAY AHEAD

Business and economic reports scheduled for release early this week

WASHINGTON (AP) — The National Association of Realtors releases its March report on existing home sales today.

On Tuesday, the Commerce Department reports new home sales numbers for March.

GAS PRICES

Average US price of gas spikes 13 cents per gallon, to $2.91

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline surged 13 cents a gallon (3.8 liters) over the past two weeks, to $2.91.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says one of the reasons for the spike is an increase in crude oil costs.

Lundberg says Sunday that prices at the pump have jumped 25 cents over the past month and 60 cents over the past 14 weeks.

The highest average price in the nation is $4.04 a gallon in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The lowest average is $2.45 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The average price of diesel rose 4 cents over the past two weeks, to $3.14.

FILM-BOX OFFICE

The Curse of La Llorona’ reigns over weekend box office

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “The Curse of La Llorona” (yuh-ROH’-nuh) had only good fortune at the box office.

The Warner Bros. horror film based on a Mexican legend about a woman who murdered her children and wanders the world looking for them brought in $26.5 million as the weekend’s top film.

It ended the two-week reign of “Shazam!” in the top spot. The DC Comics superhero comedy was second with $17.3 million, continuing its strong run with a three-week domestic total of $121.3 million, also for Warner Bros.

The inspirational “Breakthrough,” the first film released by 20th Century Fox since Disney acquired the studio, was third with $11.1 million.

The reign of “La Llorona” will not last. Next week “Avengers: Endgame” opens and should trounce all competition for many weeks to come.

SUPERMARKET WORKERS STRIKE

Stop & Shop, workers reach tentative contract agreement

BOSTON (AP) — Stop & Shop supermarket workers and company officials say they’ve reached a tentative contract agreement.

Both parties said in news releases Sunday that a tentative three-year agreement has been reached between the company and the United Food and Commercial Workers union members who’ve been on strike since April 11.

The union says “today is a powerful victory for the 31,000 hardworking men and women of Stop & Shop who courageously stood up to fight for what all New Englanders want.”

The company says associates’ “top priority will be restocking our stores so we can return to taking care of our customers and communities and providing them with the service they deserve.”

Members at 240 Stop & Shop stores in Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut had been on strike. The company says the strike has ended.

SPACEX-CAPSULE TEST

SpaceX capsule suffers ‘anomaly,’ smoke seen for miles

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Officials say SpaceX’s new capsule for astronauts suffered an “anomaly” during a routine engine test firing in Florida, causing smoke to be seen for miles.

Forty-fifth Space Wing Spokesman Jim Williams tells Florida Today the anomaly happened Saturday at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station while the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule was undergoing a “static test fire.”

Williams says no one was injured and the anomaly was contained.

SpaceX’s Crew Dragon successfully flew without a crew to the International Space Station in March. Officials had previously said the first flight with astronauts could be as early as this summer, but the schedule is under review.

IRAN SANCTIONS

AP sources: US to sanction nations for importing Iranian oil

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is poised to tell five nations, including allies Japan, South Korea and Turkey, that they will no longer be exempt from U.S. sanctions if they continue to import oil from Iran.

Officials say Secretary of State Mike Pompeo plans to announce on Monday that the administration will not renew sanctions waivers for the five countries when they expire on May 2. The others are China and India.

It was not immediately clear if any of the five would be given additional time to wind down their purchases or if they would be subject to U.S. sanctions on May 3 if they do not immediately halt imports of Iranian oil.

According to the officials, the decision not to extend the waivers, which was first reported by The Washington Post, was finalized on Friday by President Donald Trump,

