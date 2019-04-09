Listen Live Sports

New ‘Walking Dead’ spinoff to film in Virginia in summer

April 9, 2019 5:26 am
 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A new spinoff from the hit zombie TV show “The Walking Dead” is set to film in Virginia.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced Monday that production of the unnamed show will begin in central Virginia this summer.

The governor’s office said the show will feature two young female protagonists and focus on the first generation to grow up “in the franchise’s apocalyptic realm.”

“The Walking Dead” and a spinoff “Fear the Walking Dead” air on AMC. The channel filmed another of its shows, “TURN: Washington’s Spies,” which focused on George Washington’s spy network during the Revolutionary War, in Virginia from 2013 to 2017.

